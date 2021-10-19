China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from
Brazil in September fell 18% from a year earlier, customs data
showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins limited demand.
The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.936 million
tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil last month, versus 7.25
million tonnes in the corresponding year-ago period, data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.
Crushers stepped up purchases last year from top supplier
Brazil as a fast recovering pig herd pushed up demand. But their
buying has slowed in recent months, as falling hog prices hit
margins.
China's hog margins <JCI-HOGM-SICH> remain in negative
territory, despite a pick-up in the past week.
Soybean brought in by Chinese crushers is processed into
feed ingredient for the livestock sector, and for use as cooking
oil.
Imports from the United States stood at 169,439 tonnes, down
from 1.17 million tonnes a year earlier, after hurricane Ida hit
shipments by forcing the closure of some grains terminals on the
U.S. Gulf Coast.
