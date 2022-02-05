Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Shandong sees surge in China-Europe freight train service

02/05/2022 | 02:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JINAN - East China's Jinan, capital of Shandong province, operated 764 China-Europe freight trains in 2021, up 41 percent year-on-year, according to the local customs.

In 2021, the inbound and outbound "Qilu" trains carried some 62,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) worth 7.2 billion yuan (about $1.1 billion) in total, a year-on-year increase of 40.9 percent and 22.9 percent, respectively.

To coordinate epidemic prevention and the trains' operation, Quancheng Customs in Jinan has facilitated clearance, opened green channels, and set up special service windows for the freight trains, said Wang Ying, deputy director of the customs.

Launched in 2018, the "Qilu" trains have connected Jinan with over 40 overseas cities in Asia and Europe.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 07:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40aLibyan output down by 100,000 bpd over weather, storage problems
RE
03:35aApproval of COVID vaccine made in South Africa could take 3 years, WHO says
RE
03:25aOffers stay high, light grades favoured
RE
03:17aSudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative
RE
03:10aIslamic State claims responsibility for eastern Congo jail break
RE
03:09aThousands take to the streets of Bamako in anti-French protest
RE
03:03aMoroccan rescuers get closer to child trapped in well
RE
03:01aExploded Nigerian oil storage vessel was 'old, badly maintained' -sources
RE
03:00aOSCE plans to send larger team of observers for Hungary elections
RE
02:59aTunisia to issue national subscription to cover part of 2022 state budget needs -official gazette
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
3Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS