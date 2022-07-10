Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Shanghai asks public to share 'heart-warming' COVID lockdown stories

07/10/2022 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers in protective suits walk on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The government of Shanghai has called on citizens to share "heart-warming" photographs, videos and stories about a punishing two-month lockdown imposed in April by the authorities to curb China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak.

The government of China's most populous city has launched the propaganda campaign to "tell epidemic stories, spread volunteer culture and inherit the traditional values of solidarity, friendship and mutual help," local newspaper Wen Hui Bao said on Saturday.

The newspaper cited "touching" photos and videos of food supplies being donated to the elderly as examples of what the government was seeking.

Residents are encouraged to submit materials via the WeChat app through the end of the month, with the best entries to be included in an exhibition starting in August, the newspaper said.

Shanghai's lockdown beginning in April kept millions of residents confined to their homes for around two months and sparked discontent and protest across the financial hub.

Online censorship intensified as residents complained about a lack of food and medical supplies, the forced relocation of COVID-positive people to quarantine facilities, and heavy-headed and often inconsistent enforcement of rules by district governments and residential committees.

Shanghai returned to a semblance of normality in early June, but residents still must undergo regular tests to enter shops and other public spaces. Many buildings and apartment complexes have again been sealed off to curb new transmission chains.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aGunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' at Soweto bar in South Africa - police
RE
05:06aGunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' at Soweto bar in South Africa - police
RE
05:06aGunmen kill 15 people 'randomly' at Soweto bar in South Africa - police
RE
04:46aJunior trade minister Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM
RE
04:45aRussian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
RE
03:52aJAPAN ELECTION : what you need to know
RE
03:49aChina's Shanghai asks public to share 'heart-warming' COVID lockdown stories
RE
03:46aIslamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo -statement
RE
03:43aZambia's creditors seen offering financial assurances by end-July -source
RE
03:43aCalm returns to Sri Lanka as president, PM to quit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China regulator fines Alibaba, Tencent for disclosure violations
2Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
3Russian gas cutoff most likely scenario - French finance minister
4Sarine Technologies : SHARE BUY BACK
5Boeing to Showcase Newest Jets and Advances in Sustainable and Autonomo..

HOT NEWS