China's Shanghai regulator says will step up support to help firms resume production

04/20/2022 | 11:21pm EDT
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - The local banking and insurance regulator in Shanghai, China's financial hub, said on Thursday it will step up financial support to help with the resumption of production while the city battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

The Shanghai Office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission also urged banks to extends loans to firms to help them resume work.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
