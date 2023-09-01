(Alliance News) - The Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen will close offices, businesses and markets ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Saola on Friday, authorities said.

"The city will implement 'five stops', including the suspension of work, business and the market from 16:00 onwards and the suspension of transport from 19:00 onwards," the city of 17.7 million's emergency response department said, warning the typhoon was "expected to cause a severe storm in our city".

