China Southern, the country's largest airline, will invest a total of 4.68 billion yuan in Sichuan, it said in an exchange filing.
($1 = 7.1035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
(Reuters) - Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines will receive a capital contribution of 12 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) from its shareholders, major investor China Southern Airlines said on Friday.
China Southern, the country's largest airline, will invest a total of 4.68 billion yuan in Sichuan, it said in an exchange filing.
($1 = 7.1035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.31 HKD
|+0.61%
|+6.43%
|12 994 M $
|7.1175 CNH
|+0.04%
|-0.31%
|-
|2,366.39 PTS
|+0.19%
|+1.74%
|-
The Fed Alone Can't Make Gold Sparkle in 2024 -- Commodities Roundup
U.S. wants to contain China's chip industry. This startup shows it won't be easy
Electricity in the air for one Cuban couple's two-wheeler wedding procession
Higher forever? Markets see few rate cuts after 2024
(Reuters) - Borrowers looking for relief from higher interest rates may be set for disappointment with financial markets indicating rates will stay elevated for years to come.
U.S. wants to contain China's chip industry. This startup shows it won't be easy
Grifols sells 20% stake in Shanghai RAAS to Haier Group for $1.8 billion
Fisker Provides December 2023 Business Update as Deliveries Grow Over 300% From Q3 to Q4
Court grants approval for Hut 8 to proceed with full mining operations plan in connection to Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings