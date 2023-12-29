December 29, 2023 at 07:32 am EST

(Reuters) - Chinese carrier Sichuan Airlines will receive a capital contribution of 12 billion yuan ($1.69 billion) from its shareholders, major investor China Southern Airlines said on Friday.

China Southern, the country's largest airline, will invest a total of 4.68 billion yuan in Sichuan, it said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 7.1035 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)