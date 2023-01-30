Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children

01/30/2023 | 02:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop at a market in Beijing

Beijing (Reuters) - Health authorities in China's southwestern province of Sichuan will allow unmarried individuals to raise a family and enjoy benefits reserved for married couples, in the latest effort to bolster a falling birth rate.

The government dictates that only married women are legally allowed to give birth, but with marriage and birth rates having fallen to record lows in recent years, provincial authorities revamped a 2019 rule to cover singles who want to have children.

From Feb. 15, married couples and any individuals who want offspring will be allowed to register with the government in China's fifth most populous province, with no ceiling on the number of children they can register for.

The measure aims to "promote long-term and balanced population development," Sichuan's health commission said in a statement on its website.

Until now, the commission had allowed only married couples who wanted to have up to two children to register with local authorities.

China's population shrank last year for the first time in six decades, a historic turn expected to usher in a period of decline. That prospect is pushing authorities to roll out incentives and measures to boost the population.

A nationwide registry system for couples to register with local authorities ensures maternity insurance to cover medical bills, while letting married women keep their salary during maternity leave.

These benefits will now be extended to single women and men in Sichuan, which ranks seventh in the nation in terms of those older than 60, or more than 21% of its population, government figures show.

Much of China's demographic downturn stems from its one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015. 

(Reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong and Albee Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
02:06aSouth Korea drops indoor anti-COVID mask mandate, infection fears linger
RE
02:05aUnilever names Hein Schumacher as new CEO
RE
02:04aUK video streaming market shows signs of recovery in last quarter of 2022
RE
02:04aChina's Sichuan frees unmarried people to legally have children
RE
02:03aSMFG's Q3 profit jumps 43% as economic activities recover
RE
02:00aInvestors' bets against German bonds hit highest since 2015, S&P data shows
RE
01:56aJapan's 5-year bond yield falls on BOJ's buying, loans offer
RE
01:53aCopper falls as traders gauge hopes of China demand improvement
RE
01:51aGazprom continues shipping gas to europe via ukraine, monday vol…
RE
01:48aStaying the course: Five questions for the ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush
2Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom
3Adani Enterprises shares rise but other group stocks plunge after short..
4Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, U.S. events in focus
5Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent wins new European Commission approval

HOT NEWS