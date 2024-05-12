BAGHDAD, May 12 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec won a bid to develop Iraq's Summer oilfield, measuring an approximate area of 17,773 square kilometers in the country's southern Muthanna province, Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday. (Reporting by Moayed Kenany Writing by Adam Makary and Nayera Abdullah Editing by David Goodman )
