Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's Tarim oilfield produces over 30m-ton oil, gas equivalent

12/12/2021 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

URUMQI - The Tarim Oilfield of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China's leading oil and gas producer, produced more than 30 million metric tons of oil and gas equivalent this year, said the company on Dec 12.

The figure included over 6 million tons of petroleum and 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas, up 920,000 tons of oil and gas equivalent from the same period last year, said the company.

Located in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China.

According to CNPC's Tarim oilfield company, the company has developed and built 32 oil and gas fields, with the total output exceeding 440 million tons over the past 30 plus years.

As a significant natural gas source of the country's West-to-East gas pipelines, the oilfield has sent more than 28.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the pipelines and the surrounding areas in southern Xinjiang so far this year.

According to the company's development plan, the Tarim Oilfield will likely further lift its output to 40 million tons of oil and gas equivalent by 2025 and 50 million tons by 2035.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 11:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:01aXencor Presents Data from Phase 1 Study of Plamotamab in B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas at the ASH Annual Meeting
BU
06:56aChina's Tarim oilfield produces over 30m-ton oil, gas equivalent
PU
06:56aCREALOGIX : SME Banking in Germany
PU
06:36aCREALOGIX : SME Banking in the UK
PU
06:27aNewspaper says Alibaba has fired employee who accused former co-worker of sexual assault
RE
06:12aBank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
RE
06:10aVietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant
RE
06:06aAFAQ FOR INVESTMENT & REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT P L C : Board Of Directors-(MANR)-2021-12-12
PU
06:01a19e Guignolée Dr Julien Tous les enfants ont le droit de grandir en santé !
GL
05:56aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba's SPL Treatment Plant, first-of-its-kind in the region, commissioned by the Chairman of Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs
2Aramex : Notification from the company
3Iran's draft fiscal budget targets 8% growth - president
4Blinken heads to Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation on China pushback
5Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery pla..

HOT NEWS