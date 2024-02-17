BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed lifting sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Both sides also discussed facilitating people-to-people exchanges in the meeting held on Friday, the ministry said, adding the exchanges between the two were "frank, substantial and constructive". (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)