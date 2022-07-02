Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Wuxi tightens COVID curbs as new clusters emerge

07/02/2022 | 10:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People line up at a nucleic acid testing station, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Wuxi, a Chinese manufacturing hub, tightened its COVID-19 control measures on Sunday after reporting 31 new coronavirus cases, as the country continues battling clusters of the disease under a zero-COVID policy.

The city in the Yangtze Delta on China's central coast, halted operations at many public venues located underground, including shops and supermarkets. Dine-in services in restaurants were suspended, and the government advised people to work from home.

Mainland China reported 473 new COVID-19 cases for July 2, of which 104 were symptomatic and 369 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That compares with 268 new cases a day earlier - 72 symptomatic and 196 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll to 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,851 cases with symptoms.

China's capital, Beijing, reported no new local cases, while the financial centre, Shanghai, reported two local symptomatic cases, according to data from the local governments. Both cities reported zero cases the previous day, either symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Most of the cases on July 2 were from Anhui province, where reported 61 symptomatic and 231 asymptomatic cases.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChance of finding missing crew off Hong Kong 'very slim' after storm - authorities
RE
03:26aIsraeli sends observers to military drill in Morocco
RE
03:23aAt least 30 Nigerian soldiers killed in ambush after mine attack - sources
RE
03:20aTunisian constitution panel head blasts president's draft
RE
02:52aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:43aUkraine hits Russian base in occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor says
RE
02:39aNo casualties in Ukraine's strike on Melitopol, some damage to houses - local official
RE
02:39aNo casualties from ukrainian army strikes on melitopol, houses i…
RE
02:31aGermany has two more African swine fever cases in farm pigs - ministry
RE
02:30aEQUINOR : Mongstad fire was in section that produces gasoline, ma…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
2NORWAY FIRE SERVICE: FIRE AT MONGSTAD REFINERY "UNDER CONTROL",…
3Fire at Norway's Mongstad refinery 'under control'
4Argentina economy minister, IMF deal architect, quits as government cri..
5Dios Exploration : more than doubles land package acquisition for Lithi..

HOT NEWS