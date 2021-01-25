China's Xi calls for greater role for G20 in global economic governance

Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping on Monday
called on the world to strengthen macroeconomic policy
coordination and bolster the role of the G20 in global economic
governance as he pointed to a "rather shaky" recovery from the
coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum -
a gathering usually held in a Swiss ski resort - Xi said the
global economic outlook remained uncertain and public health
emergencies "may very well recur" in future.
Xi, making his first appearance at the forum since his
vigorous defence of free trade and globalisation in an address
in Davos in 2017, struck a similar tone this time around,
advocating multilateralism as the way out of current challenges
in a roughly 25-minute speech. [https://tinyurl.com/y3akbv4l
]
"We should build an open world economy ... discard
discriminatory and exclusionary standards, rules and systems,
and take down barriers to trade, investment and technological
exchanges," he said.
The G20 - an international forum grouping 19 of the biggest
developed and emerging economies, plus the European Union -
should be strengthened as the "main forum for global economic
governance" and the world should "engage in closer
macro-economic policy coordination", Xi added.
The international community should be governed in accordance
with rules and consensus reached by all countries, instead of by
one or several issuing orders, he said, without naming the
countries.
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra and
Alex Richardson)