China's Xi calls for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines

10/30/2021 | 08:45am EDT
BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for equal treatment and mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines based on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, the official Xinhua agency reported.

In his remarks at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit, delivered via video link, Xi said China had provided over 1.6 billion doses of COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations on the cooperative manufacturing of doses.

Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and one from Sinopharm, have been included in the emergency use list of the WHO. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
