Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit

12/10/2022 | 03:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Xi was speaking in Saudi Arabia where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted two "milestone" Arab summits with the Chinese leader which showcased the powerful prince's regional heft as he courts partnerships beyond close historic ties with the West.

Xi said Beijing would continue to import large quantities of oil from Gulf Arab countries and expand imports of liquefied natural gas, adding that their countries were natural partners who would cooperate further in upstream oil and gas development.

China would also "make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade," he said.

Beijing has been lobbying for use of its yuan currency in trade instead of the U.S. dollar.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and economic giant China both sent strong messages during Xi's visit at a time when Riyadh's relationship with Washington has been tested over human rights, energy policy and Russia.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6793 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
BRENT OIL 0.24% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.21% 1.22594 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7322 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.23% 1.053 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.64089 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.10% 287.8172 Real-time Quote.55.05%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 6.96965 Delayed Quote.9.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 62.647 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
Latest news "Economy"
04:06aTaiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
RE
03:52aChina's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
RE
03:46aExclusive-IMF and Ghana expected to reach staff-level agreement by Tuesday - sources
RE
03:44aUN secretary-general calls on Nigeria to investigate report of forced abortions
RE
03:40aWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 2.75%
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's SPAR seeking legal opinion on loan allegations
RE
03:24aBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:14aChina tackles medical supply snags, price gouging amid COVID fears
RE
02:36aLeonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With European Investment Bank
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
2RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
3Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
4China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
5Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washingto..

HOT NEWS