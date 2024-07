July 19, 2024 at 12:44 am EDT

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a symposium in May with non-party members to solicit opinions on further deepening reform and promoting Chinese-style modernisation, state media reported on Friday.

Xi delivered a speech to the symposium, CCTV and Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)