China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, says willing to work together for regional, global stability -KCNA

11/25/2022 | 04:58pm EST
APEC summit 2022 in Bangkok

SEOUL (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that China would be willing to work together with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Saturday, citing Xi's letter to Kim.

KCNA did not mention North Korea's recent missile launches that have heightened tensions around the Korean peninsula following joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


HOT NEWS