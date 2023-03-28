BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, discussing a wide range of subjects including supporting follow-up talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, state media CCTV reported.

Xi said it is hoped that the two sides will continuously improve their relations on the basis of the results of the dialogue, state media said on Tuesday.

Xi recently helped broker a surprise deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Middle East rivals, to restore diplomatic ties.

Continuing to promote and develop China-Saudi Arabia relations, Xi said the two countries will firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests.

China and Saudi Arabia will make more contributions to promote peace, stability and development in the Middle East, Xi said, according to state media.

(Reporting by Ethan Wang and Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jacqueline Wong)