China's Xi to address Glasgow COP26 in written statement on Monday

SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping
will address the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday
in the form of a written statement, according to an official
schedule.
Xi's statement will be uploaded to the official conference
website on Monday following addresses by world leaders,
including U.S. President Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron,
President of France.
According to the list of speakers released by the United
Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Xi is the only
leader to address the "First Part of the High-Level Segment for
Heads of State and Government" in a written statement.
