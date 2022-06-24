Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's Xi to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

06/24/2022 | 09:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. He will also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of Hong Kong, Xinhua added.

John Lee will become the city's new leader on July 1, replacing Carrie Lam, who oversaw some of the territory's most tumultuous times with anti-government protests and COVID-19.

Xi also oversaw the swearing-in of Lam in 2017, when he was in Hong Kong to celebrate the handover anniversary last time.

Uncertainties over whether Xi would visit the former British colony grew in the past weeks as new COVID-19 infections increased in the city, with two incoming senior officials among the latest cases.

China adopts stringent COVID policies and travel restrictions which aim to eradicate all outbreaks, at just about any cost, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with the virus.

Critics said Hong Kong's 25th handover anniversary is significant to China which sees the city stabilising from the mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, after the implementation of the national security law, and electoral reforms that ensure only "patriots" can work in the government and lawmaking body.

A former top policeman turned civil servant, Lee has pledged to maintain a firm grip on the city under the security law, in line with China's sovereign interests.

Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1, 1997, after 156 years of British colonial rule. (Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Sam Holmes and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aDubai's Emaar says it's aware of report CEO detained in India
RE
02:39aRussian missiles hit Ukraine's Yavoriv military base - regional governor
RE
02:38aBRITAIN : Russia has removed several key generals from Ukraine
RE
01:52aUk military intelligence says since start of june, russian high…
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence says ukraine is likely re-configuring i…
RE
01:47aIntel- will continue to provide resources for those who need to…
RE
01:46aIntel- our u.s. healthcare options cover a wide range of medical…
RE
01:45aIntel- committed to supporting employees and to continuing to of…
RE
01:12aNo damage or casualties as a result of friday’s attack near dana…
RE
01:11aMortar landed on grass field next to dana gas’s khor mor in ira…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..
5Nutraceutical Insights Releases Market Report

HOT NEWS