China's Xi to visit Hong Kong for 25th anniversary of handover

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi
Jinping will visit Hong Kong for the 25th anniversary of the
city's handover to mainland China, state news agency Xinhua
reported on Saturday.
The trip will be Xi's first known visit outside mainland
China since January 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak. He will
also attend the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government
of Hong Kong, Xinhua added.
John Lee will become the city's new leader on July 1,
replacing Carrie Lam, who oversaw some of the territory's most
tumultuous times with anti-government protests and
COVID-19.
Xi also oversaw the swearing-in of Lam in 2017, when he was
in Hong Kong to celebrate the handover anniversary last time.
Uncertainties over whether Xi would visit the former British
colony grew in the past weeks as new COVID-19 infections
increased in the city, with two incoming senior officials among
the latest cases.
China adopts stringent COVID policies and travel
restrictions which aim to eradicate all outbreaks, at just about
any cost, running counter to a global trend of trying to
co-exist with the virus.
Critics said Hong Kong's 25th handover anniversary is
significant to China which sees the city stabilising from the
mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, after the implementation of
the national security law, and electoral reforms that ensure
only "patriots" can work in the government and lawmaking body.
A former top policeman turned civil servant, Lee has pledged
to maintain a firm grip on the city under the security law, in
line with China's sovereign interests.
Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1, 1997, after
156 years of British colonial rule.
