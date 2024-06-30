BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan from July 2-6, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying announced on Sunday. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
