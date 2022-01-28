China's Xiamen city paves way for long-discussed property tax pilot

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Xiamen is
preparing for the launch of a pilot real estate tax as part of
efforts to guard against major market fluctuations, in the
latest sign China is moving closer to adopting the levy.
Long-discussed reforms such as property and inheritance
taxes to tackle a wealth gap are expected to gain momentum after
President Xi Jinping called for China to achieve so-called
common prosperity.
In October, the top decision-making body of parliament said
it would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, but
which regions would be involved and other details have not been
disclosed.
The city's statistics bureau said measures would be
introduced to boost common prosperity.
"We should prepare for implementation of real estate tax
pilot in Xiamen so as to guard against major fluctuations in the
city's real estate market," it said in a statement on its
website.
Xiamen, on the southeast coast in Fujian province, is the
first Chinese city to suggest preparatory work for the property
tax, said Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai-based
E-house China Research and Development Institute.
"The system and framework for the property tax must be
explored and set up at an accelerated pace," said Yan.
"For ... the goal of common prosperity, this task is bound
to actively advance."
The idea of a levy on home owners first surfaced in 2003 but
has failed to take off due to concern it would damage property
demand and undermine prices, triggering a fiscal crisis for
local governments dependent on land sales for income.
Talk of a property tax is coming at a sensitive time, with
the property market facing multiple headwinds in 2022 as home
prices fall and property investment slumps.
Xiamen's property market is facing its own difficulties,
including cautious land purchases by developers and continued
low sales of commercial properties, according to the statement.
This week, Xiamen tightened regulatory supervision of funds
managed by developers, requiring them to put all deposits
collected from home buyers in escrow accounts, concerned funds
might be diverted to meet other needs, in a capital-starved
sector.
