China's Xinhua lauds Xi ahead of key Communist Party meeting

SHANGHAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's state news agency Xinhua
lauded President Xi Jinping on Saturday as a tireless, selfless
and scholarly servant of the people, ahead of a key meeting of
the ruling Communist Party that is expected to further cement
his authority.
Xi is "a man of determination and action, a man of profound
thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a legacy and dares to
innovate, and a man who has forward-looking vision and is
committed to working tirelessly," Xinhua said.
The party's 300-plus member Central Committee, meeting
Monday through Thursday, is expected to pave the way for Xi to
secure an unprecedented third five-year term as president at the
20th Party Congress next year.
It is also expected to discuss and ratify a "historical
resolution
" focusing on "the important achievements and historical
experiences of the Party's 100 years of struggle".
Xinhua's profile, headlined "Xi Jinping, the man who leads
CPC (Communist Party of China) on new journey", portrayed the
president as a man with "little time for himself", for whom
"happiness is achieved through hard work."
The article, more than 5,000 words long in English
translation, features praise from foreign media as well as
domestic academics and experts.
It covers Xi's early career as a village official in the
provinces of Shaanxi and Hebei, irrigating farms by day and
devouring Karl Marx's Das Kapital in his spare time. It extols
Xi's "signature anti-corruption campaign", his commitment to
"intra-party democracy" and his role in the nation's
"rejuvenation".
Ignoring China's early missteps in dealing with COVID-19,
the profile praises Xi's "people-centred philosophy" and its
role in the country's "unwavering efforts to save people's lives
at all costs."
Xi, regarded as China's most powerful leader since Chairman
Mao Zedong, has been consolidating his authority and legacy
further this year, with "Xi Jinping Thought" now officially
incorporated into the national school curriculum.
at a speech to mark the centenary of the Communist Party in
at a speech to mark the centenary of the Communist Party in
July.
