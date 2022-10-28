Advanced search
China's Yin Yong named acting Beijing mayor - state media

10/28/2022 | 04:02am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing's Communist Party deputy chief, Yin Yong, has been named both deputy mayor and acting mayor of the Chinese capital, state media reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
