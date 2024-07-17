China's youth unemployment rate declined in June, a positive sign at odds with the weak economic momentum shown in recent downbeat data that spurred a flurry of growth forecast cuts by global banks.

The jobless rate among China's 16- to 24-year-olds--excluding those enrolled in school--stood at 13.2% last month, down from May's 14.2%, falling for a third straight month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

That compares with figures released earlier this week showing that overall headline unemployment stood at 5.0% in June, unchanged from the previous month.

The job numbers come after China on Monday posted a sharper-than-expected growth slowdown in the second quarter, along with mixed activity data for June.

China's statistics bureau suspended the release of the youth jobless rate in June last year after the figure climbed to a record high of 21.3%. It resumed releasing the series in January this year with a new methodology that excludes young people who are still studying, a tweak economists say has made the gauge less useful.

Gauging the strength of China's jobs market has long been a difficult task for analysts, and a lack of reliable data has pushed many to look for alternatives.

"China's official labor market statistics are widely viewed as limited and problematic, especially during a cyclical downturn," economists at Barclays said in a recent research report. Instead, they look at survey indicators, news, and private agency data to better assess employment conditions.

One alternative the Barclays economists track is China's official purchasing manager index. The June PMI reports show that the employment subindexes for the manufacturing, services, and construction PMIs were all in contraction territory for a fifth straight month, pointing to a broad-based worsening in employment conditions, they said.

They have also noted that borrower defaults are on the rise amid a worsening job market. China court data shows that the number of defaulted borrowers reached around 8.39 million as of early July, increasing about 21,600 from a month earlier, they noted.

For China's youth, landing a job is almost certain to become a more challenging task, economists warn, with a record number of roughly 12 million college graduates set to enter the labor market this summer.

Chinese social media is full of stories of young graduates struggling to find jobs, and who are either "stuck in a rat race" or "being forced to lie flat", according to the Barclays report from Jian Chang, Ying Zhang and Yingke Zhou.

Highlighting policymakers' concern around youth unemployment and its potential to lead to social unrest, Chinese President Xi Jinping in May urged officials to create more jobs for young people and migrant workers, promising better government support.

Economists say the issue is not that China doesn't have enough jobs, but rather that structural imbalances in the labor market have created a lack of the better-paid, high-skilled positions that many young people expect after years of education.

Many factories have struggled to find enough workers to keep production lines humming amid an aging population, while low-paid service sectors such as housekeeping have failed to attract young jobseekers.

Excluding students in school, unemployment among China's 25- to 29-year-olds fell to 6.4% in June from 6.6% in May, while that among the 30- to 59-year-old age group remained flat at 4.0% in June from the previous month, according to official data.

