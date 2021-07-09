Log in
China's Yuan Loan Issuance Rose Sharply in June

07/09/2021 | 06:26am EDT
BEIJING--New loans issued by Chinese banks rose sharply in June, beating consensus views and indicating that the country's central bank is maintaining support for virus-hit businesses and supporting the slowing economy.

Chinese banks extended 2.12 trillion yuan ($326.63 billion) in new yuan loans last month, up from CNY1.50 trillion in May, according to data released by the People's Bank of China on Friday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast new loans of CNY1.80 trillion. New yuan loans issued by Chinese banks in June were up CNY308.6 billion from the same period last year.

In a separate statement, the PBOC said total social financing--a broader credit measure that includes financing offered by nonbank institutions--rose to CNY3.67 trillion versus May's CNY1.92 trillion.

Data for M2--the broadest measure of money supply--also came in above expectations, expanding 8.6% in June. That compares with the 8.3% pace recorded the previous month and the 8.2% rise forecast in the WSJ poll.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-21 0625ET

