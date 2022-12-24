China's Zhejiang has 1 mln daily COVID cases, expected to double

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's Zhejiang, a big
industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million
new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in
the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.
Despite a record surge of cases nationwide, China reported
no COVID deaths on the mainland for the five days through
Saturday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention
said on Sunday.
Citizens and experts have called for more accurate data as
infections surged after Beijing made sweeping changes to a
zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its
citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world's
second-largest economy.
Nationwide figures from China had become incomplete as the
National Health Commission stopped reporting asymptomatic
infections, making it harder to track cases. On Sunday the
commission stopped reporting daily figures, which the China CDC
then published.
Zhejiang is among the few areas to estimate their recent
spikes in infections including asymptomatic cases.
"The infection peak is estimated to arrive earlier in
Zhejiang and to enter a period of elevated level around New
Year's Day, during which the daily new infection number will be
up to two million," the Zhejiang government said in a statement.
Zhejiang, with a population of 65.4 million, said that among
the 13,583 infections being treated in the province's hospitals,
one patient had severe symptoms caused by COVID, while 242
infections of severe and critical conditions were caused by
underlying diseases.
China narrowed its definition for reporting COVID deaths,
counting only those from COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory
failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.
The World Health Organization has received no data from
China on new COVID hospitalisations since Beijing eased its
restrictions. The organisation says the data gap might be due to
the authorities struggling to tally cases in the world's most
populous country.
'MOST DANGEROUS WEEKS'
"China is entering the most dangerous weeks of the
pandemic," said a research note from Capital Economics. "The
authorities are making almost no efforts now to slow the spread
of infections and, with the migration ahead of Lunar New Year
getting started, any parts of the country not currently in a
major COVID wave will be soon."
The cities of Qingdao and Dongguan have each estimated tens
of thousands of daily COVID infections recently, much higher
than the national daily toll without asymptomatic cases.
The country's healthcare system has been under enormous
strain, with staff being asked to work while sick and even
retired medical workers in rural communities being rehired to
help grass-root efforts, according to state media.
Bolstering the urgency is the approach of the Lunar New Year
in January, when huge numbers of people return home.
Visits to Zhejiang fever clinics hit 408,400 a day - 14
times normal levels - in the past week, a Zhejiang official
told a news conference.
Daily requests to the emergency centre in Zhejiang's
capital, Hangzhou, have recently more than tripled on average
from last year's level, state television reported on Sunday,
citing a Hangzhou health official.
The eastern city of Suzhou said late on Saturday its
emergency line received a record 7,233 calls on Thursday.
(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Roxanne Liu; Editing by William
Mallard)