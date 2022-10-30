Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China's Zhejiang to hold World Internet Conference Nov 9-11

10/30/2022 | 10:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - The World Internet Conference will be held from Nov 9-11 in Wuzhen, in China's Zhejiang province, both offline and virtually, the event organiser said on Monday.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise as IT, auto boost
RE
12:16aLula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not conceded
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aL Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan for first yuan-denominated fund
RE
12:06aGold bound for seventh monthly loss; Fed meet in spotlight
RE
12:04aLula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
RE
12:03aThai factory output rises 3.36% in Sept, below forecast
RE
12:02aFoxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone November output from Zhengzhou plant -source
RE
12:02aBrazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
RE
10/30Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory, services activity skids on persistent COVID curbs
2State Gas Limited Quarterly Activities Report
3Foxconn COVID woes may hit up to 30% of iPhone Nov shipments from Zheng..
4Brazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished le..
5Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV st..

HOT NEWS