China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil

China announces record new local COVID cases
Commodities caught in selling
Dollar extends gains against yuan
SYDNEY/LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Stocks and commodities
prices suffered a broad sell-off on Monday as rare protests in
major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID
curbs hit growth expectations in the world's second-largest
economy.
Clashes between police and protesters across several major
cities over the weekend halted a tentative stocks rally that
gathered pace last week as hope-starved markets had seized any
morsel of good news.
Europe's benchmark STOXX index fell 0.9% in early trading
after MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.2% on selling in Chinese markets.
Oil prices, sensitive to the strictness of China's lockdown
as a barometer for demand, also slid. Brent crude
dropped 3.1% to trade at $81.05 a barrel by 0950 GMT.
"Clearly the harsh China lockdowns have been impacting their
consumer and business sentiment for some time and the persistent
downgrades to China GDP have been consistent for well over a
year now with further downgrades to come," George Boubouras,
executive direct of K2 Asset Management in Melbourne, said.
"Markets do not like uncertainty and investors will look for
some clarification to China's very harsh domestic lockdown
protocols."
Fears about Chinese economic growth hit other commodities
markets, with copper and other metals also falling on the
protests.
Australia's benchmark stock index closed 0.42% lower
while its risk-sensitive currency was off more than 0.8%.
Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 0.4%.
U.S. markets looked set to follow the bearish mood on
Monday, with S&P 500 futures 0.8% lower.
CHINA COVID WORRIES DWARF CENTRAL BANK MOVES
The bigger worries about China's COVID policies dwarfed any
support to investor sentiment from the central bank's 25 basis
point cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) announced on
Friday, which would free up about $70 billion in liquidity to
prop up a faltering economy.
China announced a fifth consecutive day of record new local
cases with 40,052 infections on Monday.
In Shanghai, demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday
night as protests over the country's stringent COVID
restrictions flared for a third day.
There were also protests in Wuhan, Chengdu and parts of the
capital Beijing as COVID restrictions were put in place.
Robert Subbaraman, Nomura's Asia ex-Japan chief economist,
said there is a risk China's plan to live with COVID is too
slow, surging COVID cases fuel more protests and social unrest
further weakens the economy.
"Things are very fluid," he said. "Protests could also be
the catalyst that leads to a positive outcome in leading the
government to set a clearer game plan on how the country is
going to learn to live with COVID."
The dollar extended gains against the yuan, rising
0.4% but off earlier session highs.
The COVID rules and resulting protests are creating fears
the economic hit for China will be greater than first expected.
"Even if China is on a path to eventually move away from its
zero-COVID approach, the low level of vaccination among the
elderly means the exit is likely to be slow and possibly
disorderly," CBA analysts said on Monday. "The economic impacts
are unlikely to be small."
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
reached 3.663% from its U.S. close of 3.702% on Friday. The
two-year yield, which tracks traders' expectations of
Fed fund rates, fell to 4.448% compared with a U.S. close of
4.479%.
The dollar dropped 1% against the yen to 137.74 after
initially trading higher earlier in the day. It remains well
below this year's high of 151.94 on Oct. 21.
Gold prices edged up. Spot gold was traded at $1,762
per ounce.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Lawrence White in
London; Editing by Sam Holmes and Barbara Lewis)