China's anti-lockdown protests shake stocks and oil

NEW YORK/ LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tracked
a decline in equities worldwide and oil was sold off on Monday
as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's
strict zero-COVID curbs fuelled concerns about global economic
growth.
A surge in COVID cases and clashes between police and
protesters across several major Chinese cities over the weekend
also helped push U.S. Treasury yields lower and even safe-haven
assets like the dollar and gold were in the red.
"There are concerns over China's increasing COVID cases and
how the government is going to react. We've gone from what we
considered to be a reopening to likely greater restrictions,"
said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at John
Hancock Investment Management.
"If you've got one of the largest economies coming
off-line that's going to weigh on global growth. It's going to
influence all companies one way or another."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192.36 points,
or 0.56%, to 34,154.67, the S&P 500 lost 30.51 points, or
0.76%, to 3,995.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
90.21 points, or 0.8%, to 11,136.14.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.50% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.71%.
Emerging market stocks dropped 0.94%. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
closed 1.1% lower, while Japan's Nikkei
lost 0.42%.
Oil prices, sensitive to the strictness of China's lockdown
as a barometer for demand, pared some losses but earlier U.S.
crude had fallen to its lowest level since late December 2021.
Brent crude after falling to its lowest level since
early January, was last trading at $82.49, down 1.36% on the
day. U.S. crude was down 0.93% to $75.57 per barrel.
In currencies, the safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen
gained, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed.
The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was
unusual given its typical safe-haven role.
“It does suggest perhaps that the swing against the
dollar
in the sense of the broader market mood or market positioning is
perhaps running a little bit deeper this morning and that might
well be significant,” Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at
Scotiabank in Toronto, said.
The dollar move had some market analysts blaming falling
U.S. bond yields which made the greenback less attractive
against Japan's currency.
The dollar index fell 0.292%, with the euro up
0.13% to $1.0409. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.28% versus the
greenback at 138.71 per dollar, while sterling was last
trading at $1.2044, down 0.41% on the day.
The dollar was down 0.4% against the Swiss franc
after earlier falling as much as 0.77%.
CHINA FEARS
In Treasuries Benchmark 10-year notes were down
2.8 basis points to 3.674%, from 3.702% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond was last down 2.7 basis points
to yield 3.725%, from 3.752%, while the 2-year note
was down 3.9 basis points to yield 4.4402%.
Fears about Chinese economic growth hit other commodities
markets, with copper and other metals also falling.
The worries about China's COVID policies overshadowed any
support from the Chinese central bank's 25 basis point cut to
the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) announced on Friday, which
would free about $70 billion to prop up a faltering economy.
China had announced a fifth consecutive day of record new
local COVID cases with 40,052 infections on Monday, while in
Shanghai demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday night as
protests flared for a third day.
There were also protests in Wuhan, Chengdu and parts of the
capital Beijing as COVID restrictions were put in place.
Gold prices gave up gains after touching a one-week high of
$1763.70 per ounce. Spot gold dropped 0.5% to $1,748.07
an ounce.
