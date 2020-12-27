Log in
China's auto imports, exports grow further in November

12/27/2020 | 03:09pm EST
BEIJING - China's automobile imports and exports expanded further in November, according to data provided by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Last month, the import and export volume of automobile commodities totaled $16.3 billion, up 6.3 percent month-on-month, said the CAAM, citing customs data.

Auto imports rose 2.4 percent month-on-month to $8.53 billion in November, while exports climbed by 11 percent to $7.77 billion during the period.

In the first 11 months of the year, auto imports and exports totaled $134.67 billion, down by 6.3 percent year-on-year but the decline narrowed 1.7 percentage points from the decrease in the January-October period, said the CAAM.

China's auto market, hit hard by COVID-19, began to recover in April thanks to unleashed pent-up demand and supportive policies, according to the CAAM.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 27 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

