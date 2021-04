BEIJING, April 9 (Reuters) - Auto sales in China jumped 74.9% in March over the same month a year earlier, their 12th consecutive month of gains, as the world's biggest car market leads the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales reached 2.53 million vehicles in March, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Himani Sarkar)