China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower -
the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase
the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares)
in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers
decided to grow more corn because it was more profitable.
China's 2021/22 soybean output was forecast by the agriculture
ministry to fall 16.3% from 2020/21.
The ministry had estimated the land planted to soybean in
2021/22 at 8.4 million hectares.
The country's agriculture ministry told an annual central
rural work conference last week that China should stabilise
grain production, and to boost production of soybean and
oilseeds.
