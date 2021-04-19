China's births may fall below 10 million annually in next five years - expert quoted

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China could see its number of
births slide below 10 million annually in the next five years if
the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting
families to two children, an expert was quoted in domestic media
as saying.
China's total population may also fall in a few years, Dong
Yuzheng, director at the Guangdong Academy of Population
Development, told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet.
The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65
million in 2019 and the birth rate of 10.48 per thousand was the
lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data began,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
It has yet to disclose a figure for last year, although it
typically releases such data at the end of February.
The country's falling birth rate and its rapidly greying
society is expected to test its ability to pay and care for its
elderly.
Although China abolished its decades-long one-child policy
in 2016, couples have been discouraged from having larger
families by the rising costs of healthcare, education and
housing. Economic uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19
pandemic have further weighed on decisions to have children.
Separate data from the Ministry of Public Security shows the
number of births last year plunged 15% to 10.035 million births
from 11.79 million in 2019.
The ministry may not be counting some children in rural
areas, said Liu Kaiming, a labour expert in the southern city of
Shenzhen, adding that he expects the number of newborns in 2020
to be between 10 million and 14 million.
"(The number of births) may fall below 10 million next
year," Liu said.
China has also yet to announce the results of a
once-a-decade census. It previously said the results would be
released in early April.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)