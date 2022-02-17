China's blue-chip index falls amid Ukraine crisis, policy uncertainties

* CSI300 -0.3%, SEC +0.02%, HSI -0.48%
* PBOC drains liquidity from the market
* Investors expect further marginal easing in property
sector
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index fell on
Friday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as
investors were cautious amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions
and uncertainties on monetary policies.
** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index
was down 0.3%, with the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index
falling 1.35%.
** "Sentiment is waiting to see more concrete inflection signs
amid ongoing uncertainties both domestically and globally,"
Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent note, as the
Russia-Ukraine situation lingers while macro and policy cycle
divergence continues between China and the United States.
** The People's Bank of China drained a net 150 billion yuan for
the week via open market operation, according to Reuters
calculation.
** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.02% at 3,468.56
points. The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.18%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.98% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 0.6%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.39% to
8,677.34, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.48% at
24,674.91.
** So far this week, the CSI300 has gained 0.3%, while the Hang
Seng lost 0.9%.
** Shares of property developers gained with the CSI real estate
index rising 1.85%, while HSI properties index
added 0.65%. Investors are expecting further marginal
easing after a city in Shandong lowered down-payment ratio for
first-time home buyers to 20%.
** China's top finance minister vowed to cut corporate tax rates
more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and
tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to
stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th
party congress.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.31%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3349 per U.S. dollar,
0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.338.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)