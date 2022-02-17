Log in
China's blue-chip index falls amid Ukraine crisis, policy uncertainties

02/17/2022 | 11:42pm EST
* CSI300 -0.3%, SEC +0.02%, HSI -0.48%

* PBOC drains liquidity from the market

* Investors expect further marginal easing in property sector

SHANGHAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index fell on Friday, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors were cautious amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions and uncertainties on monetary policies. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.3%, with the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index falling 1.35%.

** "Sentiment is waiting to see more concrete inflection signs amid ongoing uncertainties both domestically and globally," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent note, as the Russia-Ukraine situation lingers while macro and policy cycle divergence continues between China and the United States.

** The People's Bank of China drained a net 150 billion yuan for the week via open market operation, according to Reuters calculation.

** The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.02% at 3,468.56 points. The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.98% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.6%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.39% to 8,677.34, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.48% at 24,674.91.

** So far this week, the CSI300 has gained 0.3%, while the Hang Seng lost 0.9%.

** Shares of property developers gained with the CSI real estate index rising 1.85%, while HSI properties index added 0.65%. Investors are expecting further marginal easing after a city in Shandong lowered down-payment ratio for first-time home buyers to 20%.

** China's top finance minister vowed to cut corporate tax rates more forcefully, strengthen targeted fiscal spending, and tighten fiscal discipline this year as part of efforts to stabilise the macro economy ahead of the Communist Party's 20th party congress. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.34%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.31%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3349 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.338. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.21% 4.562824 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.32% 3.13 Delayed Quote.12.10%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.12% 8.62 Delayed Quote.0.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.04% 4.9898 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.05% 7.1977 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
HANG SENG -0.33% 24709.8 Delayed Quote.5.65%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.03% 0.084462 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
NIKKEI 225 -0.83% 27232.87 Real-time Quote.-4.62%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.12% 4213.5 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.21% 4008.8 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.23% 2408.8419 Real-time Quote.-9.02%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.33252 Delayed Quote.-0.38%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.06% 6.3305 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 75.9245 Delayed Quote.0.17%
