China's building material industry sees robust expansion in Jan-Nov

01/08/2022 | 06:58pm EST
BEIJING - China's building material industry registered steady expansion in the first 11 months of 2021, with the growth of added value hitting record high over the past seven years, official data shows.

The total added value rose 8.9 percent year-on-year in the period, a pace 6.6 percentage points faster than the same period of 2020, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The combined operating revenue of companies in the sector climbed 14.1 percent year-on-year to 5.9 trillion yuan (about $926 billion), and their total profits reached 515 billion yuan, up 15.5 percent over one year earlier.

Among the major products, the output of plate glass went up 8.4 percent year- on-year, while that of cement edged down 0.2 percent from the same period of 2020.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 09 January 2022


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS