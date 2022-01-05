China's c.bank set to step up cash injection before Lunar New Year holiday - CSJ

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank is set to
replenish liquidity shortfalls before the Lunar New Year
holiday, the China Securities Journal reported, even as markets
were split on whether more monetary easing was imminent in the
world's second-largest economy.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will likely step up cash
injections through open market operations into the banking
system from the second half of the month to meet rising cash
demand from companies and households ahead of the week-long
holiday, the official newspaper reported on Wednesday. The Lunar
New Year holiday starts on Jan. 31 this year.
"Many financial institutions believe it is certain that the
central bank will maintain reasonably ample liquidity ... and it
is likely to use various policy tools including reverse repos
and medium-term lending facility (MLF) to meet institutions'
reasonable funding demand and to tide over the Lunar New Year
holiday smoothly," the newspaper said.
Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities, expects the
liquidity gap in the banking system to reach 2.6 trillion yuan
($408.08 billion) in January.
The financial system is also likely to face additional
strains, with another 500 billion yuan worth of MLF loans due to
expire this month, according to official data, and China's
struggling developers facing a string of bond repayment
deadlines.
Nomura estimates that Chinese developers have some 210
billion yuan worth of onshore and offshore bonds maturing in the
first quarter of this year, which could weigh on both liquidity
and market sentiment.
Market participants and analysts widely expect the PBOC to
boost liquidity offerings before the long holiday, but are split
on whether the central bank will cut the interest rate on MLF
loans after lowering the lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR)
marginally in December.
Yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds
fell last month to their lowest level since June
2020. Zhang Xu, chief analyst at Everbright Securities, said
that reflected the market's "extremely optimistic expectations"
of more monetary easing.
"We believe the chances of a rate cut is not high.
Considering the current relatively high level of leverage in the
bond market, changes to the liquidity level will be magnified,"
Citic's Ming said.
($1 = 6.3713 Chinese yuan)
