China's c.bank targets $148 bln in financing for cash-strapped developers - FT

July 28 (Reuters) - China will help property developers by
issuing 1 trillion yuan ($148.2 billion) in loans for stalled
developments, the Financial Times said on Thursday, as it tries
to revive the debt-stricken sector.
A key pillar of the world's second-largest economy, China's
property sector has been lurching from one crisis to another,
and has been a major drag on growth over the past year. A revolt
by homebuyers this month heaped more pressure on the
authorities to act to quell the social unrest.
The People's Bank of China will initially issue about 200
billion yuan of low-interest loans, charging about 1.75% a year,
to state commercial banks, the paper said, citing people
involved in the discussions.
The plan, recently approved by China's State Council, will
permit banks to use the PBOC loans along with their own funds to
refinance stalled real estate projects, the report added.
Reuters reported this week, citing a state bank official
with direct knowledge of the matter, that China planned to
launch a real estate fund to help property developers resolve a
crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300
billion yuan ($44.5 billion).
($1 = 6.7470 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)