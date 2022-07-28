Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's c.bank targets $148 bln in financing for cash-strapped developers - FT

07/28/2022 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 28 (Reuters) - China will help property developers by issuing 1 trillion yuan ($148.2 billion) in loans for stalled developments, the Financial Times said on Thursday, as it tries to revive the debt-stricken sector.

A key pillar of the world's second-largest economy, China's property sector has been lurching from one crisis to another, and has been a major drag on growth over the past year. A revolt by homebuyers this month heaped more pressure on the authorities to act to quell the social unrest.

The People's Bank of China will initially issue about 200 billion yuan of low-interest loans, charging about 1.75% a year, to state commercial banks, the paper said, citing people involved in the discussions.

The plan, recently approved by China's State Council, will permit banks to use the PBOC loans along with their own funds to refinance stalled real estate projects, the report added.

Reuters reported this week, citing a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter, that China planned to launch a real estate fund to help property developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44.5 billion).

($1 = 6.7470 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.71% 2.78 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.74574 Delayed Quote.6.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36aChina developer Evergrande gets bid for Hong Kong HQ from CK Asset
RE
12:35aChina's c.bank targets $148 bln in financing for cash-strapped developers - FT
RE
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed -2-
DJ
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
DJ
12:27aIndian shares hit 2-month high on finance boost
RE
12:23aHSBC to leave best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5%
RE
12:17aChina's central bank eyes $148 billion bailout for developers -FT
RE
12:16aIs the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
RE
12:07aFed's Powell's absence of specific guidance leaves analysts to fill the gaps
RE
12:05aModerate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as inflation bites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
2China's central bank eyes $148 billion bailout for developers -FT
3Fortis Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividends - 2022
4REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…
5Arcadis : Second quarter and half year results 2022

HOT NEWS