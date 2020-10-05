Log in
China's cargo throughput sees stable growth in Jan-Aug

10/05/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

BEIJING - China's cargo throughput at ports grew 2.2 percent year-on-year to 9.29 billion tons in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

At the beginning of 2020, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) expanded the statistical range from major ports to all ports across the country.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 2.97 billion tons in the January-August period, up 3.7 percent year-on-year, according to an MOT report.

Meanwhile, the report said container throughput at ports slid 2.5 percent during the period to 168.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units, the report said.

In the first eight months, China's waterway freight volume totaled 4.76 billion tons, down 5.9 percent year-on-year, MOT data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 03:44:01 UTC
