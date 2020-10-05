Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China's catering sector warms up during holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT

BEIJING - China's catering sector warms up as the country celebrates the first extended holiday since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, data showed.

According to data from Meituan, a major e-commerce platform for services, online restaurant reservations for the national holiday, an eight-day holiday that began on Oct 1, surged by 37 percent year-on-year, and hotpot, barbecue and Western food were among the most popular choices.

In the two weeks before the holiday, dine-in orders nationwide already saw an over 40-percent year-on-year increase, data from the platform showed.

Meituan estimated that reservations for family dinners will rise 129 percent year-on-year during the holiday, as this year's National Day coincides with Mid-Autumn Festival, the latter being an important traditional Chinese festival for family reunions.

Sales of food delivery platforms in the city also reported marked expansion, and businesses in the sector introduced new dishes and services to cater to consumers' demand.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aAF GRUPPEN : Performs groundwork for new logistics facility in Eskilstuna
AQ
03:31aINTRUM : to hold a Capital Markets Day Wednesday 18 November 2020
AQ
03:31aSemiconductor Market to reach USD 90.80 billion by 2024, Broadcom Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
BU
03:30a20201005 - FIT FOR THE START INTO THE FINANCIAL LIFE : BAWAG P.S.K. launches financial quiz for children ​​​​​​​
PU
03:30aFIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S A : Update of information regarding tax audits
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting (Year 2021)
PU
03:30aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
03:28aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 28 October 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Singapore's GIC, TPG to Invest $1 Billion in Reliance Retail
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Australia shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia pro..
5WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group