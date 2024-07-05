SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank has hundreds of billions of yuan worth of medium- and long-term bonds at its disposal to borrow, and will sell them depending on market conditions, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The PBOC has signed agreements with several major financial institutions regarding bond borrowing as it seeks to cool a bond rally, Bloomberg reported.

The central bank will borrow the bonds on an open-ended unsecured basis and sell them depending on market conditions, according to the report.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)