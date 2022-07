according to Reuters calculations based on central bank data released on Thursday.

The following are historical data for central bank foreign exchange sales/purchases since June 2021, based on Reuters calculations.

Month Net change (100 mln yuan)

June 2022 -41.19

May 2022 -89.9

April 2022 -176.3

March 2022 232.39

Feb 2022 61.88

Jan 2022 333.35

Dec 2021 257.8

Nov 2021 354.35

Oct 2021 109.16

Sept 2021 22.34

Aug 2021 -20.08

July 2021 13.43

((China economics team +86 10 6627 1277))