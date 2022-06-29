Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's central bank to step up policy implementation to spur growth

06/29/2022 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it will step up the implementation of prudent monetary policy and keep liquidity reasonably ample, in a bid to support the slowing economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), in a statement after the conclusion of a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee, promised to use aggregate and structural policy tools to boost confidence in the economy.

"At present, global economic growth is slowing, inflation is running at a high level, geopolitical conflicts continue, and the external environment is becoming more complex and severe," the PBOC said.

"Economic development is facing triple pressures of shrinking demand, supply shock and weakening expectations."

China's favourable conditions of stable and increased grain output and a stable energy market will help keep domestic inflation basically stable, the central bank said.

China's economy has recovered to some extent, but its foundation is not solid, state media on Tuesday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

Central bank governor Yi Gang said earlier this week that China's monetary policy would continue to be accommodative to support the recovery.

The PBOC will improve the market-oriented interest rate regime, promote the reduction of comprehensive financing costs for enterprises, and support banks to replenish capital, it said in the statement.

The central bank also reaffirmed its stance of making the yuan exchange rate more flexible and keep the yuan basically stable.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:00aChile's new leftist president gets reality check as support wanes
RE
06:56aThree popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration
RE
06:54aPOPE : Ukraine shopping centre bombing the latest 'barbarous' attack
RE
06:54aTSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears
RE
06:54aAfter Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
RE
06:54aIndian rupee hits record lows despite cenbank intervention
RE
06:52aWorld bank lends Tunisia $130 million to finance wheat imports
RE
06:49aUK manufacturers decry tariffs, say steelmakers cannot meet demand
RE
06:48aAfter Hindu slain, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet
RE
06:47aGuinea culls 200,000 poultry at risk of H5N1 bird flu contamination - govt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
2Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4NIO Shares Extend Losses as Chinese EV Maker Denies Short-Seller Report
5Grifols' shares fall 6% on media report of possible capital increase

HOT NEWS