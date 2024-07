BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank said it will conduct bond purchase agreements (repos) or reverse repos based on market conditions effective from Monday.

The tenor of the temporary repos or reverse repos will be overnight loans.

The move is to maintain reasonably ample banking system liquidity, and to increase accuracy and efficiency of open market operations, the People's Bank of China said in a notice. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)