China's coal-rich region transmits largest amount of electricity for 17 consecutive years

HOHHOT -North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region transmitted 246.7 billion kWh of electricity to other parts of the country last year, ranking first among all provincial-level regions in China for 17 consecutive years.
Electricity generated from new energy including wind and solar power reached 50 billion kWh, accounting for over one-fifth of the amount, according to the regional government.
Last year, the country's leading coal-producing region generated a total of 600 billion kWh of electricity.
The total installed power generating capacity of the region had reached 154 GW by 2021, with a new addition of 8.55 GW last year. Its coal production hit 1.06 billion tons in 2021.
The region has built 16 super- and ultra-high voltage power transmission lines to send electricity to regions in North, Northeast, East and Northwest China.
