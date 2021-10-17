China's coal shortage to ease in coming months, industry body says

BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's coal shortage will
likely ease in coming months, with domestic production and
imports already showing signs of picking up, a coal industry
association said on Sunday, amid government efforts to tackle
tight supply.
The Chinese government initiated a raft of measures to
boost coal supplies in recent months as it sought to address a
coal shortage which has contributed to a nationwide power crunch
and disrupted production in various industries.
There are signs those efforts are starting to pay off.
Daily coal production by the coal miners monitored by the
China Coal Transportation and Distribution (CCTD) rose 4.5% in
the first 13 days of October from average daily levels in
September, the industrial body said in a statement. The coal
miners monitored by the CCTD account for more than half of
China's coal output.
China's national energy bureau said last week that daily
coal output had climbed to the highest level since February.
Among the measures aimed at boosting coal supply, the
government has since July approved capacity expansion at more
than 150 mines and recently urged closed mines to resume
production before most northern regions start the winter heating
season next month.
Beijing has also encouraged power plants to source coal
overseas to ensure feedstock supply for power generation.
China's coal imports rose by 76% in September from a year
ago, according to customs data.
Refinitiv trade flow data showed about 18.36 million tonnes
of coal is expected to arrive in China in October as of Sunday.
Last year, China imported 13.73 million tonnes of coal in
October, according to customs data.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Ana Nicolaci
da Costa)