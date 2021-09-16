Log in
China's commerce ministry to follow through on consensus reached by Chinese, U.S. leaders

09/16/2021 | 03:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it would follow through on the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders during a phone call last week, when asked if there has been any progress on trade.

Trade teams from both sides have maintained communications, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson told a media conference.

(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
