China's commerce ministry to follow through on consensus reached by Chinese, U.S. leaders
09/16/2021 | 03:26am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that it would follow through on the consensus reached by Chinese and U.S. leaders during a phone call last week, when asked if there has been any progress on trade.
Trade teams from both sides have maintained communications, Shu Jueting, ministry spokesperson told a media conference.
(Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; editing by Jason Neely)