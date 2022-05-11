Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China's commodities consumption to slow, no longer 'big bulls', says analyst Mistry

05/11/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Palm oil fruits are seen placed on a wheelbarrow at a palm oil farm in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Buyers in China, the world's second-largest palm oil importer, are "no longer big bulls" in the commodities markets as they face an economic slowdown while the country chases a zero-COVID policy, edible oil analyst Dorab Mistry said on Wednesday.

"China may not be the steam engine for world growth," Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company Godrej International, said at the Globoil conference in Dubai.

Strict lockdown measures to stem a COVID-19 outbreak in China's commercial capital Shanghai have reverberated through the global economy and supply chains, with some factories being forced to close and delays increasing at ports.

Commodities consumption in the world's most populous nation is likely to be softer this year, Mistry said.

Mistry maintained his forecast for Malaysia's 2022 palm oil output, seeing it higher at 19 million tonnes, while Indonesia's production is seen rising by at least 2 million tonnes.

He also maintained his price forecast for crude palm oil futures, pegging a decline to 5,000 ringgit ($1,140.90) a tonne by June and eventually to 4,000 ringgit ($912.72) by September.

Malaysia's benchmark prices have scaled to all-time highs of 7,268 ringgit ($1,658.41) this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted sunflower oil shipments and Indonesia's move to ban palm oil exports further tightened global supplies.

"Prices can fall sharply once the Indonesian ban is relaxed and after the Ukraine conflict is resolved, as interest rates rise, production picks up, stocks around the Black Sea are unfrozen," Mistry said.

($1 = 4.3825 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

By Mei Mei Chu


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aMorgan Stanley warns 2022 global economic growth to be less than half of 2021
RE
05:29aLloyd's of London AGM goes virtual on activist threat
RE
05:28aEuro zone bond yields, inflation expectations fall
RE
05:27aChina vehicle sales plunge 48% but EVs strong as BYD gains
RE
05:27aEuropean power cable groups face UK class action over cartel
RE
05:22aRussian diplomats spurned in Europe's capitals
RE
05:20aEUROPE GAS-Prices rise after Russian flows via Ukraine drop
RE
05:17aGerman gas supply currently still secure - ministry
RE
05:15aRussian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine
RE
05:13aBiden considers executive orders, new funds for abortion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
2Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
3ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
4Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..
5Blow to Roche's cancer immunotherapy prospects as 2nd trial fails

HOT NEWS