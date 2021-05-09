China's commodity imports present increasingly mixed picture: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 10 (Reuters) - Depending on your
viewpoint, China's imports of major commodities in April were
either a sign of the ongoing strength as the world's
second-largest economy continues its post-pandemic recovery - or
early evidence of moderating demand.
It all comes down to what basis of comparison is selected:
the April figures look soft when compared with March, but solid
when compared to April 2020, and resilient when looking at the
first four months of this year versus the same period last year.
Crude oil imports illustrate the dilemma of trying to assess
the true strength, or otherwise, of China's commodities demand.
April imports were 40.36 million tonnes, equivalent to about
9.82 million barrels per day (bpd), according to customs figures
released on May 7.
This was down from about 11.7 million bpd in March,
representing a decline of 16% that makes the April number look
quite weak.
However, the April number was almost exactly the same as the
9.84 million bpd from the same month in 2020. And the first four
months of 2021 has seen China's oil imports gain 7.2% over the
same period last year.
The question is how best can the numbers be reconciled? And
another follows on - what is the importance of temporary factors
in driving the month-by-month outcomes?
Perhaps a more accurate way of looking at the April crude
oil imports numbers is to lengthen the period of time being used
for the comparison.
On this basis, the April outcome on a barrels per day basis
was the weakest since June 2019, barring an unusual slump in
December 2020.
That December drop happened at the tail end of China's run
of record-breaking crude imports in the second half of 2020, a
period when refiners gorged on cheap oil caused by the hit to
global demand from the coronavirus pandemic, and a brief price
war between top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Another way of looking at China's crude oil imports is to
look at what refineries are processing.
So far this year, China's refineries have processed about
14.1 million bpd, a figure likely to rise by the end of 2021 as
new units are commissioned.
If domestic crude production is assumed to be largely steady
around 4 million bpd, this means that China's imports will have
to average just above 10 million bpd in order to keep its
refineries running at current rates.
In other words, imports below 10 million bpd - like April's
- could be seen to be a weak outcome, and those in excess of 11
million bpd would imply that China is adding to stockpiles.
Whether China continues to build stockpiles in the light of
higher crude oil prices is an X-factor for crude markets.
In 2020, it's estimated that China added about 1.29 million
bpd to commercial and strategic inventories, based on
calculating the difference between refinery throughput and the
total volume of crude available from imports and domestic
output.
COPPER SOFT, IRON ORE SUPPLY
As for metals, that sector has been running red-hot with
both iron ore and copper reaching record highs, amid a
prevailing market narrative of China-led demand and a recovery
from the pandemic in the rest of the world.
However, April's import figures may have dented that
narrative slightly - China's imports of unwrought copper dropped
11.8% to 480,000 tonnes from March's 550,000 tonnes.
Similar to oil, the April figure was in line with the same
month in 2020. But year-on-year figures for the next few months
are likely to be distorted by the impact of the pandemic, which
led to lower imports in the first half of the year followed by a
strong rebound.
With unwrought copper imports, perhaps a better picture is
shown by the fact that they have declined in seven of the last
eight months, with only a strong gain in March breaking the
trend to lower imports.
This is hardly a picture of strength. While copper's story
outside of China may well be bullish enough to support the
current rally, it would be hard to justify based on China's
import demand alone.
Iron ore is an interesting case. China's imports dropped to
98.57 million tonnes in April, down from March's 102.1 million.
However, the most likely explanation for April's lower
imports was supply constraints, especially in light of
disruptions early in the month at ports in top exporter
Australia as a cyclone hit the northwest coast.
The spot price of benchmark 62% iron ore for delivery to
north China <MT-IO-QIN62=ARG>, as assessed by commodity price
reporting agency Argus, has been rallying strongly from
mid-March onwards and closed on May 7 at an all-time high of
$212 a tonne.
It seems apparent that China, which buys about 70% of global
seaborne iron ore, is indeed driving the price - and currently
struggling to source enough of the feedstock for its vast steel
industry.
Overall, the April commodity import numbers are more mixed
than they may first appear, with signs of a loss of momentum in
crude oil and copper, while iron ore appears largely a supply
issue currently.
