BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation measure rose at a steady pace in May while producer price declines narrowed slightly, adding to signs that government efforts to prop up the economy were starting to bear fruit.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in May from a year earlier, matching a gain in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, below a 0.4% increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

CPI edged down 0.1% from the month before, against a 0.1% rise in April and compared with economists forecasts for zero growth.

The producer price index (PPI) slide eased to 1.4% in May from 2.5% in April, compared with a forecast 1.5% decline. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)