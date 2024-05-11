BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China's consumer prices rose for a third straight month in April while producer prices extended their declines, suggesting resilient domestic demand despite a shaky economic recovery.

The consumer price index (CPI) in April edged up 0.3% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 0.1% rise in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Saturday. That was above the 0.2% rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

CPI rose 0.1% from the previous month, reversing a 1% drop in March and above a 0.1% decline predicted by economists.

The producer price index (PPI) in April dropped 2.5% from a year earlier, easing from a 2.8% slide the previous month and compared with a forecast 2.3% decline. (Reporting by Joe Cash and Qiaoyi Li; Editing by William Mallard)